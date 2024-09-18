Sybiha and Fico met in Bratislava to discuss development of relations in spirit of good neighborliness. PHOTO

On Wednesday, 18 September, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava. The parties discussed ways to develop relations between the two countries in the spirit of good neighbourliness.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Bratislava, I was received by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico. We discussed ways to develop our relations in the spirit of good neighbourliness, mutual respect and mutual benefit," said Sybiha.

In addition, the Foreign Minister thanked Slovakia for its support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, humanitarian aid and demining.

"I thank Bratislava for supporting Ukraine's accession to the EU and look forward to its future support for our membership in NATO as the basis for peace and stability in Europe," the Foreign Minister said in a statement.

Recently, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico made a scandalous statement, saying that "Nazi troops" were fighting in Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to the Slovak prime minister's words.

