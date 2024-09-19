They helped restore Russian refineries after drone attacks: SSU exposed the management of Kyiv Design Institute. PHOTOS

The management of the Kyiv-based oil research and design institute was caught collaborating with Russia.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU.

The chairman of the board, two heads of specialized departments, the chief engineer, and one of the engineers of the institution were detained.

"They helped the aggressor restore its oil refineries, which were severely damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. At the request of the Russian Federation, the officials prepared design and construction documentation for the reconstruction of three key refineries," the statement said.

The total value of the contracts was almost half a billion hryvnias. The amount also included remote support by designers of technological processes for the restoration and modernization of damaged Russian refineries.

Searches were conducted in the offices and residences of the defendants in Kyiv, Lviv, and Kharkiv, and mobile phones, system units, laptops, flash drives, and draft records with evidence of cooperation with Russia were seized.

Currently, five detainees have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding the aggressor state).

Four of them are already in custody. The investigation is ongoing. The offenders face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

