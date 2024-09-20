Low-quality clothing for AFU worth UAH 200 million was purchased: Large-scale fraud was uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region - SBI. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation served a notice of suspicion to the commander of a military unit in Dnipropetrovsk region and the head of a private company who organised the purchase of low-quality clothing for military personnel worth UAH 200 million.

Details of the scheme

As noted, the head of the unit entered into an agreement with a private enterprise to purchase military clothing.

The examination found that the company was reselling low-quality products. Without checking this, the commander signed the contract without a tender and with an advance payment of 30% of the total contract value.





"After the prepayment, the military unit received only a part of high-quality clothing, and almost UAH 150 million worth of clothing was delivered that did not meet any quality standards and put the defenders in danger. The leadership of the unit, realising the risks, signed the necessary documents and made full payment for the low-quality goods," law enforcement officers said.

The total amount of losses incurred by the state is almost UAH 140 million.

"The suspect supplied military uniforms that did not meet the requirements of technical specifications and made it impossible to use them for their intended purpose. The commander of the unit, negligent in the performance of his official duties, accepted the goods under the expenditure invoices," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Ex-commander of a military unit and his accomplice are served suspicion notices

During the searches, cash was seized from the military and the businessman. The commander was served a notice of suspicion of negligence in service, if it caused grave consequences, committed under martial law or in a combat situation (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years.

The director of a private enterprise is suspected of fraud committed under martial law on an especially large scale (Article 190(5) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint in the form of detention is being decided.





