Russians attacked Nikopol district almost 20 times in one day: Man was injured, high-rise buildings, private houses and gas stations were damaged. PHOTOS
During the day on 20 March, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region about two dozen times. The area suffered from kamikaze drones and artillery shelling. The aggressor also dropped ammunition from a UAV.
This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrov, Myrove and Marhanets communities were under Russian attacks.
A 48-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He will be treated on an outpatient basis.
In addition, there was a fire that was extinguished by rescuers. An outbuilding was destroyed and several others were damaged. The infrastructure and petrol station were also damaged. Also, 3 multi-storey buildings and 4 private houses were damaged, and a greenhouse was smashed.
