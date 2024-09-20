6.5 thousand volunteer fighters are recruited every month across country, - Defense Ministry. PHOTO

On average, more than 6,000 people are recruited into the army every month in Ukraine.

A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this at the opening of the latest recruitment center of the Ukrainian army in Cherkasy, Censor.NET reports.

This is the 38th center in Ukraine and the second in the region. You can get all the necessary information and recruit at the premises of the Cherkasy City Council at 36 Baidy Vyshnevetskoho Street.

Residents of Cherkasy can get advice and ask all the necessary questions by calling +38 (063) 048 94 93 or by writing to [email protected]. The centre is open from Monday to Thursday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., and on Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"The Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center was created to attract motivated, patriotic citizens to the army. We are grateful to the Ministry of Defense for this important initiative," said Anatolii Bondarenko, Mayor of Cherkasy.

No draft notices will be issued in and around the Center, as it is expressly prohibited by regulations. More than 10,000 vacancies are available for citizens, including cooks, repairmen, lawyers, UAV operators, doctors and others.

You can recruit to all the Defense Forces, including the Armed Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, and others.

To date, more than 17,000 citizens across Ukraine have applied to the network of centers established by the Ministry of Defense in cooperation with regional state authorities and local governments. All of them received professional advice from civilian recruiters who have undergone special training.

"The recruitment figures for the Defense Forces are growing from month to month. On average, 6.5 thousand volunteers are recruited every month across the country. People are the backbone of the Defense Forces, and the Center provides an opportunity to join their ranks. Our recruiters are ready to provide consultations and help everyone find their place in the army," said Oleksii Bezhevets, authorized representative of the Ministry of Defense for recruitment.

More information about the Ukrainian Army Recruiting Centers can be found on the official website by following this link, and the latest news about the network's operation can be found on Facebook.