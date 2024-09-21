23rd arsenal of GRAU of Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation in Tver region was attacked - mass media. PHOTO

On the night of Saturday, 21 September, drones attacked the 23rd arsenal of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the village of Oktyabrskoye, Tver region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ASTRA telegram channel.

According to Governor Igor Rudenya, the Russian Ministry of Defence allegedly shot down a UAV in the south-west of Tver Oblast. According to him, emergency services are working at the scene together with representatives of the territory's administration. He did not provide any further details.

ASTRA, in turn, informs that a fire on the territory of almost the entire 23rd arsenal of the GRU in the Tver region was detected by NASA satellites after a drone attack.

It is worth noting that the 23rd arsenal of the GRU is located just 16 km south of the previously destroyed 107th arsenal in Toropets, Tver Region.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that an ammunition depot detonated in Kamenoye, Krasnodar Territory, Russia, after a UAV attack: residents are being evacuated. The Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 101 drones over Russian regions and Crimea.

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 18 September, powerful explosions were heard in the Tver region of the Russian Federation. Local authorities reported a fire and evacuation of the population.

Russian media reported a fire and detonation at an ammunition depot. It was also reported that 18 earthquakes were recorded in the Tver region of Russia, where the ammunition depot detonated.