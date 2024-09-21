ENG
Rocket attack on Dnipro: number of victims has increased to 2. PHOTO

As of the morning of 21 September, the number of casualties from yesterday's attack in the Dnipro River has increased.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipro RMA Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 53-year-old man also went to the doctors. He suffered a fracture. The victim was provided with the necessary medical care and will be treated on an outpatient basis.

Lysak also informs that the survey of the affected area continues. All responsible services are working. Utilities are clearing the debris.

Наслідки удару по Дніпру
As reported, a Russian missile strike on Dnipro partially destroyed the building of an educational center and injured one person.

