A satellite image of the aftermath of the strike on Russian ammunition depots in Krasnodar region on the night of 21 September was posted online. The day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful defeat of two military arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Satellite images of the aftermath of the night strike were published by journalists of Radio Liberty's Schemes project, Censor.NET reports.

Sentinel-2 satellite imagery from 21 September shows the aftermath of the Ukrainian armed forces' night attack on the ammunition depot, with a fire still burning.

"This military facility is located to the north of the village of Kamennoye in the Tikhoretsky district of Krasnodar region of Russia," the journalists note.

The satellite image also shows that the fire continues near the military airfield in Tikhoretsk, which is located near the ammunition depot.

"On the OpenStreetMap map, these warehouses are marked as military unit No. 57229-41. In Russian open sources, there are references to this unit belonging to the logistics centre of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation," the statement said.

According to a study by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), this depot is also known as the 719th Artillery Ammunition Base. In February 2024, the CSIS reported that over the past year, this base has seen increased activity and a noticeable increase in its size. According to a report by CSIS analysts, in October 2023, the White House confirmed that this Russian base is the main one in Russia for storing North Korean ammunition.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the successful destruction of two military arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces by the Ukrainian Defence Forces. On the night of 21 September, the Tikhoretsk arsenal in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation was hit. According to available information, at the time of the strike, the arsenal was hosting another echelon that had delivered at least 2,000 tonnes of ammunition, including from the DPRK.

In addition, as noted, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence near the village of Oktyabrsk, Tver region.