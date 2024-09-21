General Staff confirms destruction of two enemy military arsenals: 2,000 tons of ammunition have just been delivered to warehouse in Krasnodar region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms the successful defeat of two military arsenals of the Russian Armed Forces by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

Strike on the Tikhoretsk arsenal in the Krasnodar Territory

As noted, today, 21 September, the Tikhoretsk arsenal in the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation was hit at night.

"This facility is one of the three largest ammunition storage bases of the occupiers and is one of the key facilities in the logistics system of the Russian troops. According to available information, at the time of the strike, the arsenal was carrying another echelon that had delivered at least 2,000 tonnes of ammunition, including from the DPRK. The Podlyot radar station, which detected air targets in the direction of the arsenal, was also attacked," the General Staff said.

A strike on the 23rd arsenal of the Russian Defence Ministry's in Tver region

In addition, as noted, the Security Service of Ukraine struck the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence near the village of Oktyabrsk, Tver region.

"A fire and detonation were recorded in the vicinity of both military arsenals. The tasks were successfully completed in cooperation with the Defence Forces units: The Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and others," the General Staff added.

Combat operations against important military targets of the Russian occupiers continue.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the 23rd arsenal of the Russian Defence Ministry's General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces in Tver region was attacked. It was also noted that an ammunition depot detonated in Kamenoye, Krasnodar region, Russia, after a UAV attack, and the villagers were evacuated.