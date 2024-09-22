Day in Donetsk region: enemy shelled 17 settlements, three people died, another 12 were wounded. PHOTOS

Three residents of the Donetsk region died as a result of Russian attacks, and 12 others were wounded, including a child. 17 settlements were under fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military District Administration Vadym Filashkin.

Volnovakha district

Russians hit Shakhtarske with a UMPB D-30 SN bomb, wounding a civilian and damaging 6 private houses.

Konstantinople was shelled with multiple rocket launchers - three civilians were injured, two households, two cars, and a tractor were damaged.

Pokrovsk district

Two people were wounded in Hirnyk, one in Kostyantynopilske, and private houses were damaged. In Dobropillia, 19 houses and an administrative building were damaged. In the morning, a person was killed in Myrnohrad and 5 houses were damaged.

The Russian army conducted a combined strike on Kurakhove with two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module and cannon artillery. One person was killed and two were injured, and an apartment building, a shopping center, two cars, and a truck were damaged.

Over the day, police documented 3,028 attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector, police said

In Udachne, the occupiers hit a company, killing two civilians and wounding one.

A four-year-old girl was injured in Pokrovsk as a result of hostile attacks, and three private houses, an orphanage, and educational institutions were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

One house was destroyed and one damaged in Nove Lymanske district. The enemy dropped two FAB-250 bombs with a UMPK module on Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, injuring a person and damaging a factory.

Bakhmut district

A house was destroyed in Siversk. In the Chasiv Yar district, 14 houses were damaged.

Over the last day, 50 civilian objects were damaged in the region, including 28 residential buildings. Russians fired 24 times at settlements in the Donetsk region. 600 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 55 children.

As a reminder, 56-year-old Ukrainian Armed Forces colonel Oleksandr Nikitiuk was killed in the Donetsk region as a result of a Russian missile strike. He was an adviser to the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

