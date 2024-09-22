Six Russian aircraft spotted over Baltic Sea in two days. NATO fighter jets took to skies - Latvian Air Force. PHOTO
On 20 and 21 September, six Russian aircraft were identified over the Baltic Sea region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Latvian Air Force.
As noted, six Russian aircraft were identified over the Baltic Sea on 20 and 21 September, but they did not provide flight plans or switch on their transmitters.
NATO Eurofighter jets deployed in Latvia took off, and the violators were warned and escorted.
