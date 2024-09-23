Consequences of Russian air strike on Shakhove in Donetsk region: police officer who evacuated population was wounded. PHOTOS

A community police officer was injured during an air strike on the village of Shakhove in the Donetsk region.

The consequences of Shakhove

As noted, on 23 September at about 10:20 a.m., the enemy struck the village with a FAB-250 bomb. Six civilians were injured: men aged 26 and 35, women aged 37 and 38, and two boys aged 7 and 9.

A 42-year-old police officer of the community, who was involved in the evacuation of civilians, was also injured. The police officer sustained numerous shrapnel wounds.

Residential buildings, shops and administrative buildings were damaged.

A crime scene investigation team, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene. The police document the consequences of the enemy attack and collect evidence of the crime.

