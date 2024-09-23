During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery more than 20 times: Man is wounded, infrastructure is damaged. PHOTOS

After a quiet night, the enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region all day long - two dozen times with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops targeted Nikopol, Marhanetsk, Myrove and Pokrov communities.

A 51-year-old man was injured in Nikopol as a result of shelling. He was hospitalised with lacerations to his face. His condition is of moderate severity.

See more: In morning, occupiers attacked Pavlohrad, and during day they attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: Infrastructure damaged

The infrastructure in the area was also damaged. Several fires occurred - private houses, a shed, and a garage burned. In total, more than ten private houses, a garden house, five outbuildings and several greenhouses were damaged. Four cars, two gas pipelines and three power lines were also damaged. A motor grader was damaged.













