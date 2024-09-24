Day in Donetsk region: enemy killed two residents in Kramatorsk and Udachne. Another 18 people were wounded. PHOTOS

On 23 September, the Russian invaders shelled 17 settlements in Donetsk region, carrying out 3,105 attacks on the frontline and residential areas.

Pokrovsk district

A person was wounded in Kurakhivka and 3 houses were damaged; a person was wounded in Hirnyk; high-rise buildings, private houses and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Kurakhove.

The enemy dropped a "FAB-250" bomb with a UMPK module on Udachne, killing one person and injuring one. An industrial facility was damaged.

A person was wounded in the village of Shevchenko, a house was destroyed and 11 others damaged. In Myrnohrad, a person was wounded and 11 houses were damaged.

Marinka and Hrodivka communities are under constant shelling.

The Russians launched a "FAB-250" bomb with an UMPK module at Shakhove, injuring six civilians, including two boys aged 7 and 9. Three houses, three shops, an administrative building, a medical centre and garages were damaged.

The Russian army shelled Pokrovsk with aerial bombs and artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging residential buildings, garages and civilian cars.

One person was injured in Myrnohrad, and 11 apartment buildings and a dormitory were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers attacked Kramatorsk with three "FAB-250" bombs with a UMPK module and a "Tornado-S" MLRS with a cluster warhead, killing a civilian and injuring four other people. 14 private houses and cars were destroyed.

Two multi-storey buildings and an administrative building were damaged in Lyman, and a private house in Kryva Luka. An enterprise was damaged in Druzhkivka. In Kostiantynivka, 2 multi-storey buildings, 2 private houses, 2 infrastructure facilities, an administrative building, and a business were damaged; in Mykolaivka, 3 buildings were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Chasovoyarsk community, 2 people were injured, 14 private houses, a multi-storey building, 2 industrial buildings and a religious building were damaged. In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged. In Toretsk, private houses were damaged.

In addition, after midnight today, the occupants attacked Kostiantynivka with "Smerch" multiple rocket launchers with a cluster charge, damaging an administrative building, a service station and a power line.