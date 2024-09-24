ENG
Peatlands are burning in Konotop district of Sumy region - SES. PHOTO

Rescuers in the Sumy region are extinguishing a large-scale fire in natural ecosystems.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Peatlands are burning in Konotop district. Preliminary, the fire area is about 20 hectares. The forces and means of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as well as a fire train, are involved in the work," the statement said.

The fire is currently being extinguished.

On 23 September, it was reported that rescuers in Ukraine were involved in extinguishing 18 fires in 7 regions. In particular, fires are reported in Poltava, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Rivne and Sumy regions.

fire (690) Sumska region (1144) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (778)
