18 large-scale fires in 7 regions of Ukraine, mostly in ecosystems - SES

Currently, rescuers in Ukraine are involved in extinguishing 18 fires in 7 regions. In particular, there are fires in Poltava, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Rivne, and Sumy regions.

This was announced at a briefing by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ukraine is currently extinguishing 18 large-scale fires. In particular, these are fires in ecosystems, including open areas, dry grass, shrubs, dead wood, peat fires, which are very difficult and time-consuming to extinguish, and forest fires, mostly forest litter. All this is burning on an area of over 1300 hectares. Such large-scale fires have been recorded in 7 regions of Ukraine," he said.

The spokesperson also noted that more than 1,300 firefighters and more than 300 pieces of rescue equipment are being deployed to extinguish the fires in these regions.

Fires in the Poltava region

According to him, five fires are being extinguished in the Poltava region, with a total area of 28 hectares. Litter, peat bogs, dry grass and shrubs are burning. The fires are being extinguished.

In particular, a forest litter caught fire in the Poltava office of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" and quickly spread to an area of 720 hectares. The fire is now localised, with shrubs and stumps smouldering. The fire damaged 26 private houses and 24 outbuildings.

Fires in the Donetsk region

There is currently 1 fire in the Donetsk region with a total area of 800 hectares. It is currently localised. In fact, there is smoke coming from the ground litter, and stumps.

Fires in the Kyiv region

According to the State Emergency Service, there are 3 fires in the Kyiv region with a total area of over 13 hectares. Khorunzhyi expressed the opinion that if the wind changes and there is no fire from the north, the consequences of these fires will not reach Kyiv in the form of smoke.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that a large-scale forest fire in the Lyman district had been localised.