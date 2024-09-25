Zelenskyy met with President of Vietnam To Lam: They discussed increasing trade turnover. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Vietnamese leader To Lam.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We talked about developing bilateral relations and increasing trade between our countries, particularly in the agricultural industry.



Thank you for your humanitarian support and willingness to contribute to Ukraine's recovery from the war," he said.

