Two fraudsters selling non-existent cars to the military - two fraudsters will be tried in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Two residents of Lozova defrauded Ukrainian servicemen by selling non-existent cars. Five victims have been identified. The amount of damage caused is over UAH 100 thousand.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office

"Under the procedural supervision of the Lozova District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, two men were served a notice of suspicion on the fact of fraud committed under martial law by a group by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.



At the request of the prosecutors, both suspects were chosen as a preventive measure in the form of detention.

How did fraudsters cheat the military?

According to the investigation, two residents of Lozova, aged 24 and 27, decided to make a living illegally. The men posted ads on the Internet for the sale of cars, although they did not actually own them.









When potential buyers responded to the adverts, the pseudo-sellers informed them that they needed to make a full payment to a bank card. However, after the funds were credited to the account, the fraudsters stopped contacting them.



So far, five victims have been identified. All of them are members of the Defence Forces who were looking for vehicles to carry out combat missions to repel the enemy. The total amount of damage is over UAH 100,000.









During the searches of the suspects' residences, the law enforcement officers found and seized evidence of illegal activity - mobile phones, computer equipment, other equipment, bank cards, etc.

The suspects' involvement in similar crimes is currently being checked.