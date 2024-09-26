In hiding place of truck for €1000: native of Kursk region tried to get to Moldova unnoticed - SBGS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the Odesa-Reni motorway, border guards together with National Police officers detained a 36-year-old truck driver who was trying to smuggle his passenger, a native of Kursk region, to the border with Moldova.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"To do this, he equipped a hiding place under the luggage space of the truck, where he placed his 'client'. This "life hack" was used by a 37-year-old citizen of Ukraine, a resident of Kharkiv region. Despite the absence of comfort, the cost of transportation cost him 1000 euros," said the border guards.

The smuggler driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine", and the vehicle was seized.

A report was drawn up against the native of Kursk region under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine". The case was sent to court.

Watch more: Border guards eliminate enemy infantry concentration by precise FPV drone drop into dugout. VIDEO



