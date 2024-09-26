FPV, EW and cars: Soldiers in Sumy region receive batch of equipment. PHOTOS

On his birthday, the leader of the European Solidarity party and the fifth president, Petro Poroshenko, handed over a batch of aid to soldiers in Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the political party.

11 brigades and battalions defending Ukraine in the Sumy region and participating in the defence operation in the Kursk region received FPV drones, Vanilla Tsukorok UAV detectors, Shatro electronic warfare systems, day and night Mavic vehicles, and vehicles for military needs.

In total, nearly a thousand high-quality FPV drones and four dozen Mavics were delivered to paratroopers, scouts, artillerymen and infantrymen.

"People are used to receiving gifts on their birthdays, but we are breaking this tradition at the frontline because we brought them ourselves. We came to our best, true friends, because it is always nice to celebrate this day in such an environment," Poroshenko said.

