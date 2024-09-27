Consequences of the enemy attack on Izmail, Odesa region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Another hostile attack in the Odesa region killed 3 people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of the Odesa region.

"Last night, the aggressor country carried out a massive shelling of the city of Izmail, which damaged residential buildings, commercial and other structures, and cars. Fires also broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished," the statement said.

The State Emergency Service involved 4 fire trucks and 22 rescuers.

