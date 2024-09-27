Day in Donetsk region: 4 people died, 11 were injured. Russian Federation shelled region 27 times. PHOTOS

On 26 September, Russian occupation forces fired 27 times at Donetsk region, killing 4 people and injuring 11.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin.

Pokrovsk district

1 person was wounded in Kurakhivka, 10 houses were damaged. Russians also shelled Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Dalne, and Sontsivka. A person was wounded in Myrnohrad, 7 houses were damaged. In Pokrovsk, 2 people were wounded and an administrative building was damaged.

Kramatorsk district

3 houses were destroyed in Nove of the Lyman district, 2 houses were damaged in Kryvyi Rih, 1 house was damaged in Ozerne. 83 houses were damaged in Rayhorodk of the Mykolaivka district, 8 of them were destroyed. In Tarasivka, Illinivka district, 10 objects were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 5 private houses and 2 infrastructure facilities were damaged, and in Viroliubivka, a house and a power line were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Russians killed a man in Siversk, damaged 2 houses. 2 people died in Toretsk, two were wounded and a house was damaged. In Chasiv Yar, 1 person was killed and 3 wounded, 11 houses, a multi-story building, and a non-residential building were damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops fired 27 times at localities in the Donetsk region. 1,548 people, including 51 children, were evacuated.

Thus, on 26 September, Russian invaders killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Toretsk, and 1 in Chasovyi Yar and Siversk.

Another 11 people were injured in the region over the day.

