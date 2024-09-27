Ruscists covered Tomyna Balka with artillery in Kherson region: woman died. PHOTOS
In the evening of 26 September, Russian troops attacked Tomyna Balka in the Kherson region with rocket artillery.
This was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that at least six residential buildings were damaged by enemy strikes, and two people were injured.
A woman born in 1967 died as a result of the "arrival". Her 62-year-old husband is currently in hospital with an explosive injury and an arm wound.
The RMA showed the consequences of Russian strikes:
