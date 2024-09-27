Consequences of Russian attack on police department in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTO

As a result of the Russian attack on the police department in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, there are wounded. Rescue operations are ongoing.

This was reported by the press service of the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the building of the district police department, residential buildings, and cars were damaged as a result of the strike.

Rescue operations are ongoing. Information about the victims will be updated.

Strike on Kryvyi Rih on 27 September

Explosions were heard during the air raid in Kryvyi Rih. It was reported that the administrative building was hit, and there may be people under the rubble.

Later it became known that the attack was on the police department. Four people were injured.

