Shelling of Ukraine in day: Russians killed at least 9 people, more than 60 people were injured. PHOTO

On 26 September and at night on 27 September, Russian invaders attacked 10 regions of Ukraine. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Donetsk region

Over the past day, 17 localities came under fire: the towns of Bilytske, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Selydove, Siversk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Kurakhivka and Rayhorodok, and the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Viroliubivka, Nove, Novoekonomichne, Novoukrainka, Ozerne, and Tarasivka. Four people died and 11 were injured.

Russia shelled Pokrovsk with artillery and a drone, injuring two people, damaging a shop, an outbuilding, a garage, and two civilian cars. The occupiers shelled Toretsk with artillery, killing two civilians, injuring two others, and damaging a private house. One killed and three wounded were reported in Chasovyi Yar. A civilian was killed in Siversk as a result of shelling, and two private houses and a civilian bus were damaged. One person was wounded in Myrnohrad, Selidove, Kurakhivka, and Novoekonomichne.

Dnipropetrovska oblast

At night, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Dnipro. There is destruction on the territory of an industrial facility. A fire broke out and was extinguished by rescuers. No people were injured.

On the morning of 27 September, the occupiers attacked the building of the district police department in Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the attack, two men were injured and hospitalized. As of 13.20, one person was reported dead in Kryvyi Rih.

Kharkiv region

Eight civilians were injured in the Kharkiv region as a result of Russian shelling on 26 September.

On 26 September, the occupiers shelled the city of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs. Three private houses and a car were damaged. Five civilians were injured. Russians shelled the village of Ivashky with artillery. A one-story apartment building was destroyed, outbuildings, garages, two cars, a motorbike, a farm building, and power lines were damaged. A civilian man was wounded.

The enemy shelled the village of Kupyansk-Kuzlovyi with multiple rocket launchers. Private houses, cafes, and the central market were damaged. A civilian man was wounded. In the town of Vovchansk, a private house was damaged. A civilian man was injured.

Sumy region

Russian troops fired 24 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region at night and in the morning of 27 September, 53 explosions were recorded, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported.

According to the RMA, Mykolaivka, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopil, Miropil, Krasnopil, Velykopysarivka, Shalyhyne and Esman district were shelled.

Chernihiv region

During the day on 26 September, Russians fired on two border communities in Chernihiv Oblast. They fired from mortars and dropped explosives from drones. In total, border guards recorded eight explosions, according to the Northern Border Facebook page. State Border Guard Service.

Novhorod-Siversk and Semenivka communities came under hostile fire. No information on casualties among the local population was recorded.

Zaporizhzhya region

On 26 September, 362 hostile attacks were registered in the Zaporizhzhia region. No casualties were reported, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia military administration.

Yesterday, Russians fired at Huliaypole, Bilohiria, Temyrivka, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Levadne in the Pohlove district, Magdalynivka in Zaporizhzhya district, and Prymorske in Vasylivka district. The Russian military used aviation, artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, and drones.

Luhansk region

Over the past 24 hours, militants fired six times at Zhuravtsi village in the Luhansk region using multiple rocket launchers, the Luhansk military administration said.

They used 23 drones in the area of this village. Artillery systems were used 20 times. Eight more were made at nearby Makiivka, one of the hottest spots on the Luhansk front. In addition, the enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Nadiya and Rayhorodka.

Mykolaiv region

Yesterday, the enemy attacked the Kutsurub community 8 times with FPV drones. According to Vitaliy Kim, the head of the JFO, one of the attacks resulted in a car catching fire, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

On the morning of 27 September, Russians attacked the Bashtanka district. According to preliminary information, it was with submachine guns. There were no casualties.

Kherson region

Yesterday, 24 localities in the region came under hostile fire and air strikes. The Russian military hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, and residential areas of the region's settlements, including 3 multi-story buildings and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, an ambulance, and private cars.

On the morning of 27 September 2024, the Russian army carried out air strikes on Kherson and several settlements in the Kherson district. The occupiers once again targeted civilian infrastructure. Six civilians, including two boys aged 4 and 15, were injured as a result of the enemy's attacks.

Odesa region

As a result of hostile shelling in the Odesa region, 3 people were killed and 14 others were wounded, including 3 children. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including private and apartment buildings, outbuildings, and vehicles.

