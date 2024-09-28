Lithuania handed over new military aid package to Ukraine. PHOTO

On Saturday, 28 September, Lithuania announced the transfer of a new batch of military aid to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence.

It is noted that the new batch of aid for Ukraine includes logistics equipment, ammunition, laptops, and more.

"Our support is unwavering, our resolve is clear: Ukraine will win, because freedom always wins. Together - to victory," the Lithuanian defence ministry stressed.

It is noted that this year Lithuania has already supplied 155 mm ammunition, M577 armoured vehicles, M113 armoured vehicles, anti-drone systems, equipment and warm clothing sets necessary for the winter season, Carl Gustaf anti-tank grenade launcher, RISE-1 remote detonation systems, generators, forklifts, trailers, cots and other equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military support worth more than 683 million euros. Lithuania's overall support to Ukraine is long-term and has exceeded one billion euros.

Read more: Victory of Ukraine should become strategic priority for all of us - Landsbergis



