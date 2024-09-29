ENG
Russians attacked Nikopol region more than 10 times during the day: 1 person killed. PHOTOS

On 29 September, the occupiers shelled the settlements of Nikopol district with heavy artillery more than 10 times. They also targeted with kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"In Nikopol, during the evening shelling, Russians killed an 80-year-old woman. Her husband was also injured. He was hospitalised. The territory of the city is still being examined. A multi-storey building is among the damaged buildings," said Isak.

A tractor and a car were also damaged in the Marhanets community.

There was considerable destruction in Pokrovske. Russian artillery shells destroyed three local houses and the same number of outbuildings. A garage, a car, a moped, fences, and power lines were hit.

It was also loud in the Myrovka community.

