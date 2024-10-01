Occupiers have not stopped shelling Nikopol district with Grad MLRS and heavy artillery since evening. PHOTOS

In the evening, Nikopol was attacked with a kamikaze drone, and the Marhanets community was shelled with "Grad".

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

At night, the enemy shelled Nikopol, Pokrovsk and Chervonohryhorivka communities with artillery. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Three multi-storey buildings in the Marhanets community were destroyed.

"According to the updated information, a five-storey building was damaged in Nikopol as a result of yesterday's shelling. No one was killed or injured," Lysak noted.

In other districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, it was calm.

