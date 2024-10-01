"Dangerous and unprofessional": Russian Su-35 nearly crashes into US plane near Alaska. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Aircraft of the North American Aerospace Defence Command intercepted Russian military aircraft in the Alaska air defence zone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the command's press service.

This happened back on 23 September 2024.

It is noted that the command's fighters carried out a safe and disciplined interception of Russian military aircraft in the Alaskan air defence zone.

"The behaviour of one Russian Su-35 was dangerous, unprofessional and endangered everyone - not something you see in a professional air force," General Gregory Guillot added.

Watch more: Preparation of aircraft and fragments of combat flight by Ukrainian pilot. VIDEO





