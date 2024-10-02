Consequences of night shelling of Kharkiv and Derhachi: garages were destroyed, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 2 October, at around 04:00 a.m., enemy aircraft carried out a series of bombing strikes on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Powerful explosions were heard in Derhachi, the village of Cherkaska Lozova of the Mala Danylivka district in the Kharkiv region, and the Kyivskyi district of the regional center.

A blow to Derhachi

Five people were injured as a result of a UAV strike on Derhachi. Among them is a 14-year-old boy. There were destructions and fires in 3 garages in an area of 100 square meters. 2 cars burned down, 4 more were damaged. The glazing of windows in 3 two-storey apartment buildings was also damaged.

At another location, the grass was burning in an open space of 1000 square meters.

Strike on the village of Cherkaska Lozova

According to rescuers, there was also a hit in the village of Cherkaska Lozova in an open area where dry grass caught fire over an area of 2 hectares. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

A blow to Kharkiv

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, 2 garages in a garage cooperative were destroyed, without any casualties or fires.

According to the RMA, the shelling destroyed 2 garages, damaged 1 garage and 3 private houses.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration also reports that a house in Kupiansk was damaged by shelling.

Shelling in Kharkiv region over the past day

08:08 p.m. Kupiansk - a residential building and a utility building burned down as a result of the shelling.

07:00 a.m. Kupiansk - two houses were shelled.

18:14 м. Kupiansk - the building of the ambulance station and garages burned down as a result of the shelling. A man and a woman were injured .

. 04:20 p.m. Kupiansk-Vuzlovy - houses were burning as a result of the shelling.

04:03 p.m. Kupiansk - a house and a garage burned down as a result of the shelling.

02:20 p.m. Kupiansk district, Dvorichanska community, Vasyltsivka village - 2 outbuildings and a garage were burning.

11:50 a.m. Izyum district, Borivska community, Bohuslavka village - as a result of the shelling, the forest floor on the area of 20 hectares, 4 private houses, 10 outbuildings, a club building were burning.

10:30 a.m. Kupiansk district, Kindrashivka village - 4 residential buildings and 5 outbuildings were damaged.

10:05 a.m. Kupiansk district, Myrne village - as a result of the shelling, grass burned on an area of 5 hectares, partially 12 private households, and 8 outbuildings.

