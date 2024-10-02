"Shaheds" attacked port and border infrastructure in Izmail district, there were wounded, "Orlivka" checkpoint suspended passage. PHOTOS

At dawn on 2 October 2024, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with attack drones.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA Oleh Kiper in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Where did the enemy hit?

According to the RMA, the Russians targeted port and border infrastructure. Two men, truck drivers, were injured. One of them is a Turkish citizen. The injured are currently in moderate condition in hospital. They are being provided with all necessary assistance.





Consequences of the attack

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, which was quickly extinguished by firefighters.

"Due to the shelling at the Orlivka crossing point, crossing operations have been temporarily suspended, tentatively until 11:00. Measures are currently being taken to stabilise its functioning. The Russians deliberately shelled the checkpoint, making it difficult for ordinary people to cross the border. This is terror against the civilian population," the statement said.





Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime.

As previously reported, on 27 September, ruscists massively attacked Izmail in Odesa region with drones, killing three people