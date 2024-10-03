Russians attack bus stop in Kupiansk with kamikaze drone: man and 16-year-old girl hospitalized. PHOTOS
On 3 October, in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the occupiers attacked a public transport stop with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police.
"Today at 3 p.m., the Russian military struck a public transport stop in Kupiansk with a kamikaze drone, where people were waiting, and a 44-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds," the statement said.
The investigative team of the Kupiansk District Police Department, forensic experts and explosives experts are working at the scene.
