Couple of entrepreneurs were shot dead in village in Lviv region: police announced "Interception" plan. PHOTOS

A married couple became victims of a crime in a village in Sheptytskyi district, the attacker fled the scene in their car. Criminal proceedings are under investigation, and law enforcement officers are taking all necessary measures to establish the whereabouts and detain the attacker.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of the Lviv region, Censor.NET reports.

Today, on October 4, in the morning, operational line 102 received a report about the discovery of a man's body without signs of life, with gunshot wounds.

The investigative team of the Chervonohrad District Police Department, criminal investigation operatives, forensic experts and officers of other police services in Lviv immediately arrived at the scene.





Law enforcement officers identified the deceased as a 51-year-old local resident who was shot dead on the territory of his own farm. In addition, the police found the body of his 48-year-old wife in the house - also without signs of life, with head injuries. The investigation revealed that after committing the crimes, the attacker drove away in the car of the owner of the farm he killed.

Officers of all police services and units of the Lviv region are involved in establishing the whereabouts and detention of the offender. A special police operation is underway.

Investigators of the Chervonohrad Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Chervonohrad District Prosecutor's Office, are investigating the incident under Article 115, Part 2, Clause 1 (Intentional murder of two or more persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The maximum penalty provided by the sanction of the article is life imprisonment.

The criminal proceeding under Part 1 Article 289 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal seizure of a vehicle) was initiated. Investigative actions are ongoing.

As the head of the Sheptytskyi District Police Department, Ihor Pidluzhnyi, said in a comment to Suspilne, the couple in question owned a small recreation center.

According to Pidluzhnyi, the couple planned to go on vacation with their family. After they did not show up, their son-in-law came to their home and found them dead.

"An unknown person shot first the woman, then the man. They were killed with a rifle, but there was no weapon at the crime scene. The police are also investigating whether there was a robbery," said Pidluzhnyi.

It is specified that no witnesses to the crime have been found.

Zahid.net reported that local businessman Ruslan Bilous and his wife were killed in the village of Lopatyn. Around 05:00, their son-in-law found the bodies in a wooden house on the territory of private lakes near a forest.

The police announced the "Interception" plan in the Lviv region. According to preliminary reports, the murder was committed with a hunting rifle.

According to YouControl, Ruslan Bilous was engaged in freight transportation, production of wooden building structures and trade, and was the owner of local lakes. Ruslan Bilous is also listed among the co-founders of the public order protection group Lopatynska Varta.

The resource Busk Online published a description of the suspect. According to the published photo, the crime could have been committed by a man in camouflage clothing who fled the scene in a black Ssang Yong Rexton.

A deputy of the Chervonohrad District Council, Oleksandr Klimov, also reported about the search for the man. He published a photo of the wanted man.