Sappers removed warheads of Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles in Lviv region. PHOTOS

In the Lviv region, the State Emergency Service's sappers seized warheads from Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, they were seized after the most massive shelling of Ukrainian territory by sappers of the 2nd Special Rapid Response Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region.

"The quick and professional actions of the SES specialists prevented further destruction and possible civilian casualties," the statement said.

The SES also reminded how to act in case of detection of any suspicious object: