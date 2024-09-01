Sappers removed warheads of Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles in Lviv region. PHOTOS
In the Lviv region, the State Emergency Service's sappers seized warheads from Kinzhal and Kh-101 missiles.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, they were seized after the most massive shelling of Ukrainian territory by sappers of the 2nd Special Rapid Response Centre of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Lviv region.
"The quick and professional actions of the SES specialists prevented further destruction and possible civilian casualties," the statement said.
The SES also reminded how to act in case of detection of any suspicious object:
- Do not approach.
- Do not attempt to move or disassemble it yourself.
- Call "101" or "102" immediately
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password