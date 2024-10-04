In Sumy region, EOD specialists defuse 250-kilogram Russian GAB and drone. PHOTOS

In Sumy region, EOD specialists defused a 250kg Russian FAB-250 bomb and a warhead of a downed Geranium-2 attack drone.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine.

It is noted that after Russia's daily air strikes in Ukraine, the police receive reports from citizens about the discovery of downed enemy drones, whose warheads did not work, as well as other ammunition.

In particular, today, on 4 October, a downed Geranium-2 drone was found in one of the districts of the Sumy region, with its warhead not exploding during the fall.

First, the explosives experts examined the remains of the UAV, then neutralised its warhead and took the explosives to a safe place for destruction.

In addition, a day earlier, in a corn field in Sumy district, experts from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department defused and removed a 250kg Russian FAB-250 aircraft bomb with a universal gliding and correction module for destruction.

Special equipment was used to remove this explosive object from the soil.

