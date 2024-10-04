Two people killed, one wounded in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

On Friday, 4 October, Russians attacked the Kharkiv region with aircraft and launched FPV drones. Two people were killed and another man was injured as a result of the hostile shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigators, at about 10:10 a.m., the enemy used GABs to strike the village of Stepy. A 55-year-old civilian man was killed. Private households were damaged and destroyed.

Also, at around 10:00 a.m., the ruscists struck the village of Iziumske with two guided aerial bombs. A 35-year-old civilian man, an employee of a local agricultural company, sustained life-threatening injuries.

In addition, at around 4:35 p.m., a 37-year-old man sustained injuries as a result of a hostile FPV drone strike on Kupiansk, he refused to be hospitalised. A car was damaged.

The prosecutor's office also said that at 10:40 a.m., the occupiers attacked the village of Cherneshchyna with GABs, causing damage to private households. There were no casualties.

Read more: Russians shell Chasiv Yar with artillery, one person killed