News Photo
Zelenskyy visits wounded soldiers in Sumy and honors them with state awards. PHOTOS

In Sumy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a medical facility where wounded defenders are being treated.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

The Head of State spoke with the soldiers, thanked them for their service and awarded them with the Order "For Courage" of the III degree and the medal "To the Defender of the Fatherland".

"Thank you for your service. Thank you for defending our country, for all the steps you have taken to protect Ukraine. I wish you a speedy recovery," the President said.

Read more: In Sumy, there are problems with mobile communication due to absence of power supply


Zelenskyy also spoke to the medics and thanked them for saving the lives of soldiers.

As a reminder, on 4 October, Zelenskyy paid a working visit to Sumy region.

