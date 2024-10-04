Off-road vehicles, drones and dry rations: Latvian volunteers to donate 200 thousand euros worth of aid to Azov. PHOTOS

Latvian volunteers have collected about 200,000 euros in donations and used the money to buy aid for the Ukrainian Azov Brigade. The aid will be sent in October.

This is reported by LSM.lv, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that the aid package for Azov, which was collected by Latvian volunteers, included two off-road vehicles, more than 100 Latvian-made FPV drones, dry rations, nine powerful generators, and night vision sights.

This aid package for Ukrainian defenders was put together by Support AZOV Latvia. The organisation is in constant contact with the soldiers to find out about their main needs.

"The support from the outside, from Latvians themselves, helps a lot. And the fact that we go there, because, not to mention the soldiers, who are very motivated by such things, people feel that they are not left alone in this war and in this struggle," said Guntars Jansons, a representative of Support AZOV Latvia.

