During day, Russian military fired artillery at Stanislav, and one is wounded. Four people died and 5 were injured in Kherson region during day. PHOTOS

On 5 October, the Russian military shelled Stanislav. Over the past 24 hours, they attacked Kherson, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Stanislav, Poniativka, Kizomys, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Beryslav, Chervonyi Mayak and Novooleksandrivka.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional State Administration and the regional police.

"A 71-year-old woman was wounded in the shelling. She has a contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. An ambulance crew provided assistance to the victim on the spot. She refused to be hospitalized," the CMA told about the consequences of the shelling.

Yesterday, Russian troops fired mortars, artillery, and UAVs at the right bank of the Kherson region.

At dawn, the Russian military dropped explosives from a UAV on Kizomys. The impact injured a 54-year-old man riding a moped. He was taken to hospital with an explosive injury, a forearm wound, and an open fracture of his arm.

At noon, Russians fired a mortar at Poniativka. A 38-year-old man was injured, he sustained an explosive injury, a cut wound to his forearm, and a gunshot wound to his leg.

Russian troops attacked Stanislav from a drone. The explosives killed a 54-year-old employee of the company, and his 45-year-old colleague sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to the chest.

After midnight, the occupation forces shelled Komyshany with artillery. 10 private houses were damaged.

Artillery fire damaged two residential buildings in Sadove and Beryslav, as well as three warehouses in Novooleksandrivka.

An FPV drone attack damaged a private house in Bilozerka.

The enemy attacked Antonivka with FPV drones and shelled the village with artillery at night. Three houses caught fire as a result of shell hits, and the fire was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. After the fire was extinguished, it became known that one person was killed, and his identity is currently being established.

In the afternoon, a 77-year-old woman was killed by an enemy drone strike in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. A private house and two cars were damaged. The enemy shelled the coastal area of the district with artillery, damaging a gas pipeline and a private house.

An 86-year-old resident of Kherson, who came under attack by an enemy drone in the city's Dniprovskyi district on 22 September, died of serious injuries in hospital.

Two residents of Bilozerka sought medical assistance. They were injured on the night of 3 October as a result of Russian shelling of the village, when a shell hit their yard.

