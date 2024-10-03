During day, Russians attacked Kherson and region with drones and artillery: 4 people were injured
On October 3, Russian troops attacked Kherson, Antonivka, Kindiika, and Beryslav community with drones and artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko and the Kherson RMA.
Kherson
- At about 2:30 p.m., Russian occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a taxi moving in the suburbs of Kherson. The 56-year-old driver received an explosive injury and shrapnel wounds. He was taken to a hospital for necessary medical care.
Antonivka
- Today a 60-year-old woman visited doctors. On September 28, she came under enemy fire in Antonivka. The victim was diagnosed with mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds.
- In Antonivka, a local resident was injured by an enemy drone strike. The 41-year-old man was hospitalized with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to his head.
Kindiika
- A 41-year-old man was hospitalized. After 7 p.m., he came under enemy attack from a drone in Kindiika. The victim suffered explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to the head. Doctors are providing him with the necessary assistance.
Beryslav community
- In the morning, the Russian army attacked the Beryslav community from the air. In particular, the occupiers hit a residential area in one of the settlements with a guided aerial bomb. Almost two dozen houses were damaged as a result of the hit. A 56-year-old local resident sought medical assistance, having suffered an explosive injury, contusion and shrapnel wounds to her legs. The victim is being provided with the necessary medical care.
As a reminder, on October 1, 2024, at about 9:00 a.m., Russian troops attacked the center of Kherson. The shelling took place near a local market and a public transportation stop. Six citizens were killed and six others were injured. October 2 was declared a day of mourning in the Kherson community.
