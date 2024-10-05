ENG
Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on minibus in suburbs of Kherson. PHOTOS

On 5 October, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone near a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, with about 20 passengers on board.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"Again from a drone and again the 17 bus. The Russian occupiers continue to attack public transport in our community. After 14.00, in the suburbs, Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the bus. There were up to 20 passengers in the cabin at the time," the statement said.

Окупанти атакували маршрутку в Херсоні

He added that no people were injured, but the windows of the vehicle were damaged.

