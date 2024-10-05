Occupiers dropped explosives from drone on minibus in suburbs of Kherson. PHOTOS
On 5 October, Russian troops dropped explosives from a drone near a bus in the suburbs of Kherson, with about 20 passengers on board.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.
"Again from a drone and again the 17 bus. The Russian occupiers continue to attack public transport in our community. After 14.00, in the suburbs, Russians dropped explosives from a drone near the bus. There were up to 20 passengers in the cabin at the time," the statement said.
He added that no people were injured, but the windows of the vehicle were damaged.
