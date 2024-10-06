Zelenskyy congratulated soldiers on Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the soldiers of the TD on the Day of Territorial Defence, which is celebrated in Ukraine today, 6 October.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's Facebook page.

"Today is the Day of Territorial Defence, of the soldiers and units who, together with all components of the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine, protect our country and people.

Since the first days of the full-scale war, thousands and thousands of TD soldiers have demonstrated the best features of the Ukrainian character, their courage, and loyalty to Ukraine.

Defence of the north: the capital, Chernihiv, Sumy. Defense of Kharkiv, battles in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, in the south of our country.

We are proud of everyone who is truly resilient! We are grateful to everyone who destroys the enemy and fights for Ukraine's ability to live. And we honor the memory of all those who fell in battle for the sake of Ukraine!" the President wrote.

