Day in Donetsk region: Two dead and six wounded, four districts of region were under shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked the Volnovakha, Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk, and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region, causing deaths and injuries.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In Velyka Novosilka, 1 person was killed and 1 wounded.

Pokrovsk district

In the Kurakhiv district, private houses and multi-story buildings in Hirnyk, and private houses in Ostrovske and Kurakhivka were damaged; Kurakhove was shelled.

Kramatorsk district

In Mykolaivka, 15 private houses, a multi-story building, 2 dormitories, and an administrative building were damaged. In Novoolenivka of Illinivska community, 1 facility was damaged. In Kostiantynivka, 5 people were injured, 26 multi-story buildings, 6 power lines, and 3 gas pipelines were damaged.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk and another one in Serebryanka. In the Chasiv Yar district, 5 private houses and a multi-story building were damaged. A person died in Toretsk and a house was damaged.

As noted, in total, Russians fired 21 times at settlements in the Donetsk region over the past day. 428 people were evacuated from the front line, including 33 children.

