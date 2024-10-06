In morning, Russians attacked Kherson and region with drones - four people were injured. PHOTOS
According to Censor.NET, the Kherson Regional State Administration reports
Kherson
- Around seven in the morning, a 64-year-old man was injured in Khersonas a result of an explosive dropped from a drone. The victim went to hospital on his own. He was diagnosed with a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wound to the chest. He is currently under medical supervision.
Kherson region
- In the Kherson region, near the village of Orlove, the occupiers attacked a minibus from a drone. A passenger was injured. The 50-year-old woman was taken to hospital with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusion, and shrapnel wounds to her legs. Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.
- Two residents of Stanislav were hit by an enemy drone. The men, aged 28 and 53, were injured as a result of the UAV's ammunition drop. They sustained contusions, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. An ambulance crew assisted the victims on the spot, they refused to be hospitalized.
-
The enemy also shelled residential buildings in the Kherson region. Stepanivka came under attack.
A 4-storey building and private houses were damaged. The windows were smashed, the roof was shattered and the fences were destroyed.
The residents are in a state of shock and are still recovering from their experiences. It was a miracle that none of them were injured.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password