Dutch Defense Minister Brekelmans arrives in Kharkiv: I saw consequences of devastating Russian shelling. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 6 October, Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans arrived in Kharkiv on an unannounced visit.

The head of the Dutch defence ministry published a photo report from the trip on social network X, Censor.NET reports .

Brekelmans noted that the city of Kharkiv, which he visited, is only 40 km from the Russian border.

Міністр оборони Нідерландів Рубен Брекельманс прибув до Харкова

The minister also said that he had seen the consequences of destructive Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

"I saw the consequences of the devastating Russian shelling. Destroyed apartments. Power outages. Children studying in bunkers. There is only one way Ukraine can protect itself from this - by keeping Russia at a greater distance," the Dutch defence minister wrote.

