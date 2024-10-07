Debris fell in 4 districts of Kyiv region: houses and warehouse are damaged. PHOTO

The enemy does not stop attacking Kyiv region. Tonight and in the morning, the region was struck by attack drones and missiles.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv RMA Ruslan Kravchenko in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, air defence forces were operating in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

"No hits to residential and critical infrastructure were recorded. There were no civilian casualties," the statement said.

Consequences of the attack on Kyiv region

The fall of the fragments of the downed targets was recorded in 4 districts of the region.

According to the RMA, three private houses, a warehouse and two cars were damaged as a result of falling debris from downed enemy targets. The damage to the houses was minor - windows and doors were smashed.

Fires caused by falling debris were promptly extinguished.

Operational groups are continuing to work to record and eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the morning of 7 October, air defence forces were working on the "shaheds" in the Kyiv region.