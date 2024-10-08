He procured Starlink at inflated price: official in Dnipro is suspected of embezzling UAH 1.8 million of budget funds. PHOTO

An official of a Dnipro city council utility company is suspected of purchasing Starlink for schools at inflated prices.

This was reported by the BES press service and the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Cyberpolice officers of Dnipro region jointly with detectives of the BES and the SSU exposed the deputy director of a municipal enterprise of Dnipro City Council on embezzlement of budget funds.

The investigation established that the utility company was to purchase Starlink to ensure uninterrupted communications as part of the "Programme for Promoting the Territorial Defence of the City of Dnipro 2022-2026".

The defendant, using his official position, purchased equipment at inflated prices.

Later, Starlink was donated to schools in the region.

Law enforcement officers established that the official's actions caused losses to the state budget in the amount of UAH 1.8 million.

See more: Low-quality clothing for AFU worth UAH 200 million was purchased: Large-scale fraud was uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region - SBI. PHOTOS

Investigators conducted more than 20 searches and seized documents, notebooks with drafts, mobile phones and computers.

The man was served a notice of suspicion by the BES detectives under Part 5 of Art. 191 (Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property by abuse of office in a particularly large scale) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

He faces up to 12 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and confiscation of property. The court has filed a motion to impose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention on the suspect.

See more: They embezzled UAH 36 million for equipment for SU-27: New suspicion is served on former head of defense company and his accomplices. PHOTOS