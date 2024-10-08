Man who was quarreling at memorial to fallen soldiers was detained in Kyiv: "Just cemetery, death cult. #ucking fascists, fucking Banderites". VIDEO&PHOTOS

Law enforcers detained a man in Kyiv who was using profanity on Maidan Nezalezhnosti, speaking negatively about Ukrainian society and humiliating the fallen soldiers.

This was reported by the Kyiv Police Communication Department, Censor.NET informs.

Warning: Strong language!

"While monitoring social media, police officers found a video in which a man, using profanity, spoke negatively about Ukrainian society and humiliated the military, in particular the defenders who died defending the Ukrainian people from the Russian aggressor," the statement said.

As a result of operational measures, police officers jointly with the SSU identified the offender and detained him near his place of residence. It was a 45-year-old native of Kharkiv, who has recently been living in the capital.

It is noted that the police initiated criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - justification or recognition of the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Urgent investigative actions are currently underway.

According to the sanction of the article, such actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to five years.

