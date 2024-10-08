RF shells store in Antonivka: there are victims. PHOTO (updated)

Russian occupation forces shelled a shop in Antonivka, Kherson region.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET informs.

The building was severely damaged by artillery fire.

"An ambulance brought to hospital a 48-year-old man who suffered an explosive injury and amputation of his lower leg. Preliminary, there are several other victims. Information is being clarified," the statement said.

Later it became known about 3 more wounded.

"A 53-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were taken to the hospital. The 46-year-old victim was provided with medical aid on the spot. All victims have explosive and closed head injuries, contusion. The man also has abrasions on his face. The older woman has bruises on her left shoulder," the head of CMA Mrochko said.

