Occupiers launched massive attack on Zelenivka: Man is wounded. PHOTOS

On 8 October, Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on Zelenivka in the Kherson region. About 8 "arrivals" were recorded.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, residential buildings were under enemy fire. After the shelling, a fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished.

According to him, there is information about one wounded. The 42-year-old man sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion, and a shrapnel wound to his back. He was treated by medics on the spot. He was on the street at the time of the hostile attack.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kharkiv: 21 people were injured, including child (updated)



